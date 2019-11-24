AUD/USD Forecast: At risk of testing the 0.6700 level

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1030, turns negative for the week The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1045 and fell to 1.1029, hitting the lowest level in a week. It is trading near the lows, with a bearish …
