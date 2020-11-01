AUD/USD Forecast: Bears to challenge the 0.7000 threshold

AUD/USD is at risk of extending its decline, needs to break below 0.7000. The AUD/USD pair finished October in the red in the 0.7020 price zone, affected by the persistent risk-off mood. Demand for …
