EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, higher. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports and the blockage of the Suez Canal persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US data came out mixed, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s corrective decline may soon be over - March 28, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Limited bullish scope - March 28, 2021
- Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Analysts Retain Neutral GBP/USD View, For Now - March 28, 2021