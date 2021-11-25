AUD/USD Forecast: Lower lows hint at a new leg south

AUD/USD edged lower despite a quiet American session due to a US holiday. The AUD/USD pair could retest the year low at 0.7105 and even break below it. The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.7179, its lowest …
