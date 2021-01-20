EUR/USD is comfortably consolidating around 1.2100. Joe Biden has become the 46th US President, and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen’s testimony. Wall Street at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Stuck around 1.2100, increased bearish potential - January 20, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Resuming gains, eyes on employment data - January 20, 2021
- BoA EUR/USD Forecast: Euro-to-Dollar Rate To Fade From Early 1.25 Best As US Confidence Strengthens - January 20, 2021