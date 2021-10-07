AUD/USD looks to 0.7300 amid risk-on mood, US debt ceiling extension vote eyed

AUD/USD holds onto recovery moves from weekly low, pokes intraday top of late. Optimism over US debt filibuster, Sino-American relations favor buyers. Strong US ADP data, uncertainty over US stimulus …
