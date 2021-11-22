AUD/USD licks its wound after hitting six-week lows on Friday. Renewed covid woes-led risk-aversion boosts the US dollar at the aussie’s expense. The aussie tests key support on the daily chart, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces towards 0.7250 despite firmer US dollar - November 21, 2021
- EUR/USD suggesting a primary downtrend - November 21, 2021
- USD/CNY fix: 6.3952 vs. the estimate of 6.3880 - November 21, 2021