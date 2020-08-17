AUD/USD’s daily chart shows a major bull cross. The 4-hour chart shows an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. AUD/USD is better bid at press time and could soon test the psycholog …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 0.72 with bull cross on D1 - August 16, 2020
- NZD/USD: Pressured by forecasts for negative rates in New Zealand - August 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Overbought as per weekly RSI for first since January 2018 - August 16, 2020