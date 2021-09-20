AUD/USD Price Analysis: Falling wedge support, oversold RSI test bears around 0.7250

AUD/USD stays depressed around 0.7260, down 0.28% on a day while fading bounce off intraday low amid Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair flirts with the support line of a bullish chart pattern …
