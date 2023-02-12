AUD/USD bears were unconvincing on Friday and we have seen little in the way of a commitment so far in the open on Monday, albeit in very early days in an illiquid open. The EUR/USD pair has showed a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Key support in play with eyes on 0.6900/50 for the opening range - February 12, 2023
- EUR/USD sees more weakness below 1.0660 as investors expect a surprise upside in US CPI - February 12, 2023
- US Dollar Technical Outlook: Consolidation Within The Downtrend - February 12, 2023