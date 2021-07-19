AUD/USD wallows in yearly lows after the 0.7400 level caves in. The pair breaches key support on the daily chart at 0.7480. The aussie eyes more losses, with the daily RSI still not oversold. AUD/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Seen falling to 0.7350 after breaching key daily support
AUD/USD wallows in yearly lows after the 0.7400 level caves in. The pair breaches key support on the daily chart at 0.7480. The aussie eyes more losses, with the daily RSI still not oversold. AUD/USD …