AUD/USD dropped to multi-week lows on Wednesday amid sustained USD buying. Some US dollar profit-taking from a 16-month peak helped ease the bearish pressure. Hawkish Fed expectations should act as a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers from multi-week lows, back around 0.7400 mark - November 17, 2021
- Strong US sales boost Fed hawks, EUR/USD tanks below 1.13 - November 17, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: No End in Sight for Sell-Off - November 17, 2021