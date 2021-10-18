Mostly disappointing Chinese macro data did little to impress bulls or provide any impetus. The AUD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD might continue to struggle near 1.1650 - October 17, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: 200-DMA/descending trend-line confluence capped NZ GDP-led gains - October 17, 2021
- AUD/USD remains confined in a range, around 0.7400 post-Chinese macro data - October 17, 2021