AUD/USD reversal from 0.6975 extends to intra-day lows at 0.6833. The US dollar loses appreciates with equity markets off highs as market mood sours. Below 0.6905 we could see a m …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD reversal extends to 0.6833 lows against a firmer US dollar - June 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Giving Up Gains Already - June 16, 2020
- EUR/USD technical analysis : Will EUR/USD quotes decrease? - June 16, 2020