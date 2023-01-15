The Australian Dollar hit a fresh six-month high against the US Dollar on Friday, albeit Thursday’s US data showed that inflation continued to grind lower. Therefore, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD trades above 69 US cents - January 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attacking the bullish H4 trendline support - January 15, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 15Th January – 21Th January - January 15, 2023