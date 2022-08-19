A stronger US Dollar may weigh on Asia-Pacific markets today. The USD DXY Index rose around 0.75% overnight despite softer Treasury yields. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard backed a 75 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Trades Lower on Fragile APAC Sentiment Amid China Heatwave - August 18, 2022
- EUR/USD clings to one-month low under 1.0100 on recession fears, hawkish Fedspeak - August 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Will the pair reach parity ahead of the weekend? - August 18, 2022