He explains: After the summer we made a contrarian call to go long the USD and now we are half way there. While EUR/USD was testing levels above 1.20, we projected a drop to 1.15 by the end of the year. This was based on our expectations for a dovish ECB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BAML says the US dollar rally has further to run yet - November 1, 2017
- Forex – Dollar Holds Overnight Gains In Asia After Regional PMIs, EUR/USD Down - October 31, 2017
- Will the Fed Push USD/JPY to 115? - October 31, 2017