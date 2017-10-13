Barnier Knocking Around GBP Traders. EUR Looking Heavy. US CPI/Retail Sales 8:30am.

A break of yesterdays low could mean a test of the low 1.24s and a resumption of the longer-term USD downtrend. We are very much at a crossroad in USDCAD and need a catalyst to break out of the 1.2450-1.2550 range. Bank of Canada meets again Oct 25.
