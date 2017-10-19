“One reason is that shifts in asset allocation have reduced the exchange rate sensitivity to monetary policy. And nowhere is there clearer evidence than the M&A market.” “M&A inﬂows into the Eurozone versus the US have soared to the highest level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Beta between EUR/USD and interest rate diﬀerentials has collapsed – Deutsche Bank - October 19, 2017
- EUR/USD keeps daily highs near 1.1830 - October 19, 2017
- EUR/USD: What Is The Trade Ahead Of Next Week’s ECB? – Credit Agricole - October 19, 2017