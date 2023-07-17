The CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, has made a bullish statement about Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Bitcoin and Crypto Set to Overtake USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, RUB, and CNY in the Next 2 Years - July 17, 2023
- Gold Recovery Runs Out of Fuel Ahead of US Retail Sales. What Now for XAU/USD? - July 17, 2023
- NBU cuts net currency sale on interbank by 15% to USD 400 million on July 10-14 - July 17, 2023