The Bank of England’s Baily said that the UK economy is facing its “darkest hour”, echoing sentiments from finance minister Sunak. Worries of a double dip recession are widespread. However, Baily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- BOE’s Baily downplays negative rates amid coronavirus: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP - January 12, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD snaps losing streak as dollar rebound stalls - January 12, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed expectations, yields could drive EUR/USD below 1.2000 - January 12, 2021