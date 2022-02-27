Breaking: EUR/USD gaps down to print fresh lows for 2022 on stark concerns over the Ukraine crisis

EUR/USD falls to fresh lows for 2022 following weekend headlines surrounding the Ukraine crisis. Traders will look for updates surrounding the prospects of peace talks. Risk-off start to week: …
