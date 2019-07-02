EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating its losses. The US is mulling tariffs against the EU in response to the Airbus-Boeing spat. German retail sales fell by 0.6%, worse than expected. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Breaking: EUR/USD jumps above 1.1300 as ECB reportedly to keep rates unchanged in July - July 2, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Trumped by tariff threats and ECB uncertainty – bears dominate - July 2, 2019
- Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecasts For July 2019: EUR/USD Retreats Below $1.13 Amid EU Indecision - July 2, 2019