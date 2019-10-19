EUR/USD extends weekly gains above 1.1150 as US Dollar weakens The American dollar is under selling pressure amid a better market mood. EUR/USD above 1.1140 ahead of several Fed’s speakers that can …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Brexit: Labour set to whip support for Letwin amendment, raising chance main motion delayed, GBP/USD negative
EUR/USD extends weekly gains above 1.1150 as US Dollar weakens The American dollar is under selling pressure amid a better market mood. EUR/USD above 1.1140 ahead of several Fed’s speakers that can …