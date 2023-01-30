From a longer-term perspective, the bank notes that there has been strong GBP/EUR support in the 1.1200 area with the pair only trading below this level for a short period of time following the Truss …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Brexit Pound: Northern Ireland Protocol Deal, Brexit Pragmatism To Reinforce GBP/EUR Support Near 1.12 - January 30, 2023
- EUR/USD at risk of a downside correction - January 29, 2023
- EUR/USD reflects market tension around 1.0870 ahead of German GDP, Fed vs. ECB battle - January 29, 2023