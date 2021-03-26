GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Gains Sharply as Currency Markets Re-focus on Relative UK coronavirus Out-performance, Dollar still dominant There was some relief over the EU vaccine rhetoric at Thursday’s EU …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
British Pound Becomes Best Performer: GBP/EUR Nears 1.17, GBP/USD 1.38 On UK Covid-19 Outlook
GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Gains Sharply as Currency Markets Re-focus on Relative UK coronavirus Out-performance, Dollar still dominant There was some relief over the EU vaccine rhetoric at Thursday’s EU …