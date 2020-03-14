EUR/GBP extended its breakout after clearing falling resistance from December back in February – as expected. That has now brought the pair to retest highs from October which makes for a range of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Tumbles in Worst Week Since 2009 - March 14, 2020
- EUR/USD: Bullish potential remain capped - March 14, 2020
- EUR/USD: Further gains if risk-off intensifies – Credit Suisse - March 14, 2020