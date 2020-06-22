British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slowly Moving Higher After Friday’s Sell-Off

Sterling is trying to move off its three-week low against the US dollar but any upside looks limited without a fresh driver. Talk that the UK may soon relax the 2-metre rule may help to stabilize …
