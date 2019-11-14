ING point out some of the risks likely to accompany Brexit later in 2020. Sterling continues to hold steady at the highs of the recent moves against other major currencies such as the US dollar and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: diminishing bets for a move below 1.0970 – UOB - November 14, 2019
- British Pound Long-Term Outlook: Majority Government Good For GBP/EUR, GBP/USD Rates, But For How Long? - November 14, 2019
- EUR/USD at risk of returning below 1.10 - November 14, 2019