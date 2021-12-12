British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY – Big Week for GBP

It’s a big week for the beleaguered British Pound, with job numbers, CPI and a rate decision all on the calendar to go along with a major FOMC rate meeting on Wednesday.
