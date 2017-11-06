British Pound To Euro Exchange Rate Forecast – Latest GBP/EUR Predictions And Key Data For The Week

Lloyds analysts comment on the short-term EUR/GBP outlook in their morning brief to clients: “Prices remain trapped in a short-term range between 0.8725 support and 0.9025 resistance. We still view this range as a consolidation of the decline from 0.9305 …
