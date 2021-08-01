The British Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate soared last week, hitting a two-month high of €1.17639, as positive Brexit, Covid and economic news strengthened Sterling. The Euro (EUR), on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- British Pound To Euro Forecast: August Outlook For GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Buyers - August 1, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: The dollar is not out of the woods yet - August 1, 2021
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data - July 31, 2021