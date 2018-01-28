Currency Forecast: EUR/USD Exchange Rate Volatility ahead on Confidence and GDP Stats Volatility Ahead for Pound-to-Aussie-Dollar Exchange Rate on Australian Inflation Data and UK January PMIs Pound New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Projected to Lose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- British Pound To Euro Forecast This Week: GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Has An “Underlying Bullish Bias” - January 28, 2018
- One Market Concept And The Elliott Wave Theory Applied To EUR/USD And USD/ZAR - January 28, 2018
- Currency Forecast: EUR/USD Exchange Rate Volatility Ahead On Confidence And GDP Stats - January 28, 2018