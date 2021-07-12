The Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate peaked at 1.1715 in Asia and close … There was a reluctance to sell the US dollar ahead of Tuesday’s US CPI data. Wednesday’s congressional testimony from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
British Pound Today: GBP/EUR, GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD And GBP/NZD Updates For The New Week
The Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate peaked at 1.1715 in Asia and close … There was a reluctance to sell the US dollar ahead of Tuesday’s US CPI data. Wednesday’s congressional testimony from …