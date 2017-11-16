Bullish EUR/USD Retraces To 50% Fib Level Of Wave-4

EUR/USD reached the 161.8% Fibonacci target of wave 3 (pink) after breaking above the 1.1750 resistance. The current bearish price action could be a retracement within this impulsive wave 3 pattern (pink). The EUR/USD is probably building multiple wave 3s now.
