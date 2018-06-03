Net LENGTH for USD Index (DXY) futures added +1 338 contracts to 3 924. During the week, the DXY index gained +1.3%, as the greenback strengthened against major currencies with the exception of Japanese yen. NET LENGTH for EUR futures plunged -16 707 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Bulls Added Bets on USD Appreciation - June 3, 2018
- Dollar Rises As U.S. Jobs Outperform Despite Trade Fears - June 2, 2018
- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Report – Euro May Have Put In a Low (For Now) - June 2, 2018