Given this combination, it recommends buying the New Zealand dollar to US Dollar (NZD/USD) exchange rate at 0.7086 with a target of 0.7400 and stop loss of 0.6930. There will be two very important …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Buy New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar Say MUFG, Target 0.7400
Given this combination, it recommends buying the New Zealand dollar to US Dollar (NZD/USD) exchange rate at 0.7086 with a target of 0.7400 and stop loss of 0.6930. There will be two very important …