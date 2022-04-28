BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD could revisit record low hit in 2000 by year-end

EUR/USD could return to the record low of 0.8228 it hit in 2000 by year-end, completing a cycle of setbacks since its global financial crisis peak, as Russia’s war with Ukraine worsens [nL2N2WQ047] …
