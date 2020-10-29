BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD likely to stay heavy after ECB punts to December

EUR/USD fell on Thursday after the ECB kept policy unchanged, as expected, but hinted at easing in December , which could keep the euro soft combined with COVID lockdowns and U.S. election risks. ECB …
