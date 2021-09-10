BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD range should be a friend in the coming weeks

The European Central Bank did an excellent job of communicating its intentions to the market, judging by the muted response to Thursday’s meeting, with EUR/USD recording an inside day by trading a …
