Technicals might worry EUR/USD shorts, but central bank and rates markets should benefit them in the longer term. Upbeat U.S. retail sales bolstered the Fed’s tapering plans, while falling eurodollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD shorts face near-term risks but should benefit longer term - October 16, 2021
- Euro Leaps as US Dollar Held Down by Treasury Yields. Where to for EUR/USD From Here? - October 16, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Struggles at Crucial Level - October 15, 2021