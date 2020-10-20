Optimism for a deal faded during U.S. afternoon trade, but the EUR/USD remains elevated for the time-being . The outlook for the European economy is cloudy at best, as coronavirus infections are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Rising Covid Cases Weighs on Euro - October 19, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD strength likely to be short-lived - October 19, 2020
- Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Tests Trendline Resistance - October 19, 2020