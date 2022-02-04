BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD traders must be wary of what they buy into

EUR/USD has soared in the wake of a European Central Bank meeting that’s excited traders about the prospect interest rates in the euro zone may rise, but they should be careful about what they are …
