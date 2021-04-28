EUR/USD held steady in early U.S. trade on Tuesday, overcoming earlier bouts of profit-taking as longs repositioned while the Fed met, but a volatile reaction after the conclusion of the two-day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD tranquil as Fed seen delivering more of the same - April 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidating monthly gains ahead of the Fed - April 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Holds Near The 1.2100 Figure And Could Keep Posting Gains - April 27, 2021