The EUR/USD uptrend has been technically undermined, as investor jitters over the potential for higher U.S. interest rates dampen risk appetite and underpin demand for the dollar. May 5 (Reuters) – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD uptrend in doubt as mood turns cautious
The EUR/USD uptrend has been technically undermined, as investor jitters over the potential for higher U.S. interest rates dampen risk appetite and underpin demand for the dollar. May 5 (Reuters) – …