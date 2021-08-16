Monday’s dip came as risk aversion flows narrowly favored the dollar, even though rising Bund-Treasury yield spreads supported EUR/USD amid souring U.S. data in the wake of the strong July jobs report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD’s payrolls day high eyed while above Monday’s low - August 16, 2021
- EUR/USD continues to move sideways below 1.1800 - August 16, 2021
- USDA awards USD 10 million in Alaska pollock contracts - August 16, 2021