The good news for EUR/USD traders is that the uptrend is solid, the bad news is that it’s taking longer to make a profit. EUR/USD is consolidating a big rise within 1.17-1.20. This elevated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-For EUR/USD traders there’s both good and bad news - September 18, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Back Above The 20 EMA - September 18, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Investors seemed reluctant from placing fresh directional bets - September 18, 2020