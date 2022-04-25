BUZZ-COMMENT-Global growth, COVID, techs could drive EUR/USD towards 1.0300

EUR/USD fell to a 2-year low Monday when consolidation of the fall from the March 31 high ended with a break below the 1.0750/1.0950 range, and a run toward 1.0300 could be possible as bearish risks …
