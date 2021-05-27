EUR/USD is being pulled around by the market’s interpretations of central bank comments and the inflation outlook, while month- end flows are currently in the mix too, but the fog may start to clear …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
BUZZ-COMMENT-Major events can bring clarity to EUR/USD and broader FX
EUR/USD is being pulled around by the market’s interpretations of central bank comments and the inflation outlook, while month- end flows are currently in the mix too, but the fog may start to clear …