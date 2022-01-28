BUZZ-COMMENT-PCE bails EUR/USD out of losses but longs need more help

EUR/USD rallied back from earlier losses and into positive territory on Friday, generating bullish short-term signals following downbeat U.S. consumer spending and as-expected month-on-month PCE data …
